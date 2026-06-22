BJP undermining people's mandate by poaching oppn MPs, says Gehlot

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Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot/File image

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused the BJP of undermining the people's mandate by inducting MPs from opposition parties into the NDA fold and alleged that the ruling party was trying to weaken democratic opposition voices.



The Congress leader said the BJP had sought a "400 paar" mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but was restricted to 240 seats by voters and now depended on NDA allies to remain in power at the Centre.



"The BJP's continued poaching of Members of Parliament is a direct and open challenge to the people's mandate. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had appealed to the public to give it '400 paar' seats. However, the alert and aware people of the country kept it away from a majority and restricted it to just 240 seats," he said in a statement.



"Today, the NDA coalition is in power at the Centre, and there appears to be no visible strain within the alliance at present. Even so, breaking away MPs from parties such as the Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, and BJD and inducting them into the BJP and the NDA clearly shows that, in the face of money power and muscle power, the BJP has little regard for the people's mandate," he added. -- PTI