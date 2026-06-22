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Bihar: Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother injured in axe attack over land dispute

Mon, 22 June 2026
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Actor Pankaj Tripathi/File image
Actor Pankaj Tripathi/File image
Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother was injured after being allegedly attacked with an axe during a land dispute in their ancestral village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening at Belsand village in the Madhopur police station area, they said.

"Bijendra Nath Tiwari was attacked with an axe during a land dispute in his village," ADG (Law and Order) Sudhanshu Kumar said.

The main accused in the case has been arrested, and the weapon used in the attack has been recovered, he said.

Tiwari was admitted to a hospital in Gopalganj on Sunday night and later referred to a medical facility in Patna, where he is undergoing treatment, officials said. -- PTI

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