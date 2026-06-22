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Bidadi township row: Shivakumar invites Kumaraswamy for meeting on June 26

Mon, 22 June 2026
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Union Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy/File image
Union Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday invited JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy to his office at Vidhana Soudha on June 26, to discuss the proposed GBIT project near Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, and the government's land acquisition related to it.

However, citing prior commitments, the Union Minister sought to reschedule the meeting to June 27 and organize it at a suitable venue in Bidadi or Byramangala instead of Vidhana Soudha, aiming to give affected farmers and villagers an opportunity to participate.

"With regard to the Bidadi Township project that you initiated, I am keen to discuss the matter with you. Therefore, I request you to visit my office at Vidhana Soudha on 26.06.2026 at 11 AM, along with your team of five representatives," Shivakumar said in a letter to Kumaraswamy.

Thanking the CM for invitation, Kumaraswamy claimed that the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project has resulted in numerous problems and hardships for farmers, villagers, and stakeholders from eight villages in Bidadi Hobli of Ramanagara Taluk and one village in Harohalli Taluk.

Furthermore, the project is likely to damage significant environmental resources in this region.

In a letter, he said it would be more appropriate to hold the proposed meeting at Bidadi or at any suitable public venue in Byramangala, one of the affected areas. -- PTI

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