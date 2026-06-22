Bengal govt announces DA hike for its employees

13:54

The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday presented its maiden budget, announcing the filling of 1 lakh government vacancies, a 20 percentage point hike in DA for its employees, and a Rs 36,000-crore outlay for the financial assistance scheme for women, Annapurna Yojana.



Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said his government has inherited a debt burden of Rs 8.15 lakh crore from the previous administration, asserting that restoring fiscal discipline and public confidence in governance would be among his priorities.



"Building a corruption-free administrative structure is a cornerstone of our vision. We have to restore people's trust in governance," he said.



Dasgupta said DA for state government employees and DR for pensioners would be raised by 20 percentage points from October 1, taking it to 38 per cent.



The move narrows the gap between the DA received by state government employees and their central government counterparts by 22 percentage points, a politically significant announcement as government employees had long agitated over the issue under the previous regime.



Before presenting the budget, Dasgupta and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari participated in a brief prayer ceremony in the assembly premises.



"We have prepared this budget drawing inspiration from awakened national strength," Dasgupta said.



He announced that 1 lakh vacancies, including 20,000 posts in the police and 50,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in schools, would be filled in phases.



He said 33 per cent of the jobs would be reserved for women, while 10 per cent reservation would be provided for Agniveers wherever applicable. -- PTI