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Arms, ammunition recovered from Maoist dump in Odisha's Koraput

Mon, 22 June 2026
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The Odisha police recovered arms, ammunition, equipment, and other articles hidden by Maoists in forest areas of Koraput district, a police officer said on Monday.

While interrogating surrendered Maoists, police officers obtained information about a concealed dump in the Badlipahad forest area under Baipariguda police station in the district, said Koraput SP Rohit Verma.

One Insas rifle, six country-made guns, 18 kg claymore mines, seven tiffin bombs, and other articles were recovered from the dump, the SP said.

During this month, the security forces have recovered several arms and ammunition during searches in Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts. -- PTI

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