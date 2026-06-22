Andy Burnham will run to succeed Starmer as UK's next PM

16:09

Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed that he will seek to succeed Keir Starmer as Labour leader and the United Kingdom's next prime minister.



In a statement posted on social media, Burnham said he would "put myself forward as part of this process."



Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, widely regarded as another potential frontrunner, has announced his support for Burnham's candidacy. His endorsement increases the likelihood that Burnham could secure the leadership without a formal contest.



Writing on X, Burnham thanked Starmer for his service and leadership, describing the outgoing leader's decision to step down as the start of an important transition.



"This marks the beginning of a transition, and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will put myself forward as part of this process," Burnham said.



He added that the public expects "stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most," and pledged that those expectations would be met. -- Agencies