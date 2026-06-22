Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Allu Arjun to virtually appear before court in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Mon, 22 June 2026
Share:
12:09
image
Actor Allu Arjun is set to virtually appear before the Nampally Court after it issued a summons in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

According to the actor's legal team, the court had asked Allu Arjun to appear in person on Monday, June 22. However, the actor sought permission to attend the hearing virtually, citing his ongoing film shoot in Mumbai.

"He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai," his legal team said.

Chikkadpally Police have named the actor as accused no. 11 (A11), while the management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as accused nos. 1 to 10. The Nampally Court has issued summons to 19 accused persons, and police have already filed a chargesheet against 23 individuals in connection with the incident. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Six UBT Sena MPs joining Shiv Sena today'
LIVE! 'Six UBT Sena MPs joining Shiv Sena today'

NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark
NDA Closes On Rajya Sabha Two-Third Mark

Its strength is set to increase by 3 seats once the current round of Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats are concluded on June 28.

'We will go to war': Pak threatens India amid water crisis
'We will go to war': Pak threatens India amid water crisis

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a war threat against India, citing water security as a national concern. This comes as Pakistan grapples with a severe internal water crisis, attributed by experts to mismanagement, and...

Fake video on NEET-UG exam paper leak, says NTA
Fake video on NEET-UG exam paper leak, says NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has strongly refuted a video circulating on social media that falsely claims the NEET-UG 2026 paper was leaked, asserting that the recent re-examination was conducted successfully with comprehensive...

CBSE Re-Evaluation: What You Must Know
CBSE Re-Evaluation: What You Must Know

The revised outcomes are being released through DigiLocker, and students whose marks have changed following re-evaluation or verification can download revised marksheets.