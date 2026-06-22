After MPs exit, 3 Sena-UBT MLAs skip Uddhav meet

22:05

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray/File image

At least three legislators of Shiv Sena-UBT on Monday skipped a meeting convened by embattled Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss a strategy to corner the Mahayuti government during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.



Thackeray chaired the meeting of MLAs and MLCs at the party office 'Shivalay' on the first day of the monsoon session, even as six MPs of Sena-UBT formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, just 500 meters away at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.



MLC Sunil Shinde, MLAs Sanjay Potnis (Kalina) and Rahul Patil (Parbhani) didn't attend the meeting.



Patil said he was busy with the counting process for the legislative council polls and looking into preparations for Thackeray's upcoming tour to Parbhani. -- PTI