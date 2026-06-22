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30 held for attempting irregularities in NEET re-test in Bihar

Mon, 22 June 2026
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A student undergoes security check at a centre before appearing for the NEET-UG re-exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, June 21, 2026./ANI Photo
A student undergoes security check at a centre before appearing for the NEET-UG re-exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, June 21, 2026./ANI Photo
The police arrested at least 30 people allegedly for attempting irregularities in the NEET-UG re-examination in Bihar, an officer said on Monday.

While 18 people working in the exam centres were arrested for violating the biometric verification norms, the majority of the others were impersonators who tried to write the exam in place of the genuine candidates.

The re-examination was conducted across the state on Sunday amid tight security after the original undergraduate medical entrance test, held in early May, was cancelled amid widespread allegations of a question paper leak.

ADG (Law and Order) Sudhanshu Kumar said 18 staff members associated with the biometric verification system had been arrested for allegedly colluding with dummy candidates and middlemen by compromising the verification process.

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