11 dead in fire at coaching centre in Lucknow

17:10

Bodies being taken out from the coaching centre

At least 11 people are believed to be dead after a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday. Several people were trapped after the fire erupted and some students jumped from the first floor, reports NDTV.



Firefighters are currently working to douse the flames and evacuate those still stuck inside the premises.



Visuals showed a youth jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure.



Officials said the fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits. Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the flames.



A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also reached the site.



Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to come out of the building after the fire broke out, while some others were reportedly feared trapped inside. -- PTI