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Young couple consume poison over family 'objection' to love affair

Sun, 21 June 2026
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10:09
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A young couple in Bareilly allegedly consumed poison and died on Saturday after their families opposed their relationship and plans to marry, police said.

The incident took place in Makrandapur village under Bhojipura police station area. The woman died at the spot, while the man succumbed during treatment later in the day, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said police received information at around 3.30 pm that two persons had consumed poison in a field in Makrandapur village.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Medha (19), a resident of Aata Manda village, and Rinku (20), a resident of Makrandapur, lying unconscious in the field.

Medha had died by the time police arrived, while Rinku was taken to a community health centre and later shifted to a hospital for treatment. He died on Saturday evening, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two belonged to the same community and were in a relationship.

According to police, the families had opposed their marriage because they were related.

Rinku's brother, Bunty, alleged that the couple had been in a relationship for about five months.

He claimed that the woman's family had objected to the relationship, assaulted her and taken away her mobile phone.

According to the family member, the woman had approached Rinku and insisted that they either leave together or end their lives, following which both allegedly consumed poison.

Police said the relationship angle has emerged during the investigation and statements of family members are being recorded. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other evidence.  -- PTI

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