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Yoga has become world's largest community celebration: Modi

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said yoga has become the world's largest community celebration, bringing people together across countries and cultures.

Speaking at the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata, Modi said June 21, the longest day on the Earth, is now recognised worldwide as a day of yoga.

"June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion," he said.

The PM also congratulated the people of Kolkata for pursuing the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' initiative with dedication.

Referring to this year's International Day of Yoga theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', Modi said the ancient practice plays a crucial role in promoting physical health, mental well-being and active ageing, thereby improving the quality of life.

"Yoga is not just physical exercise. It is not restricted to any age group. It is an expression of the human spirit," he said.

Emphasising the importance of healthy ageing, Modi said efforts must be made to ensure that advancing age does not reduce human potential.

"When we speak of yoga for healthy ageing, we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential," he said.

"Our target is to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20. We aim to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30," he added.

The PM also said people should not restrict yoga to only particular occasions, and it must be made part of people's lives.  -- PTI

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