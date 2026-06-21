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Yash's 'Toxic' to release on August 26

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release on August 26.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and had several release delays. It was previously slated to release on June 4.

Yash shared the news with a post on his X handle on Sunday. It featured the film's poster with the release date written over it. "#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026 #ToxicTheMovie," read the caption.

"Toxic" is billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. It revolves around a man named Raya (Yash) who builds a dark, international crime empire through bloodshed, fear, and betrayal.

The film also marks Yash's screen return following his latest film "KGF", which released in 2022. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. -- PTI

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