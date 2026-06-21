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Two dead in ammonia gas leak at TN fish export unit

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Two women died and 62 others were affected following an ammonia gas leak at the production unit of a private fish meal export factory in Tiruvallur district on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The incident happened at Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam.

According to a government press release, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister  Joseph Vijay has instructed to form a three-member committee with Director of Industrial Safety and Health, member secretary, Pollution Control Board and additional director of public health and submit an interim report in 24 hours and final report in three days.

Earlier, the police said the death toll was seven, but a CMO release and Health Minister KG Arunraj later put it at two.

Speaking to reporters, Arunraj said that ammonia gas leak with an impact of this scale has never happened.

"Doctors say we haven't seen cases with such high levels anywhere in else," the minister said.

He also said the health condition of some patients show a worsening trend, adding that critical patients have been shifted out of private hospitals to government hospitals.

Both patients who have been declared dead were treated in private hospitals, he added. -- PTI

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