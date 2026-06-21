Thousands stretch with Modi to mark 12th Yoga Day

08:56

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined thousands of people in performing yoga at Kolkata's iconic Red Road to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.



Dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, the PM performed the exercises with members of the public at the venue, with the Indian Army's Eastern Command on one side and the Maidan on the other.



He was seen walking among participants during the 40-minute session, closely observing the performance of yoga protocols and ensuring they were being followed correctly.



At several points, he also assisted participants in correcting their postures.



The exercises formed part of a mass yoga demonstration in which people from all age groups, including senior citizens and students, took part.



Governor RN Ravi, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and several ministers, including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Dipak Barman, also participated in the celebrations.



Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, Modi has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam. -- PTI