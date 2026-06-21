Thousands of prisoners roll out mats for Yoga Day in Chhattisgarh

20:13

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As many as 650 inmates at the Raipur Central Jail joined thousands of others across all 33 prisons in Chhattisgarh on Sunday to celebrate the International Yoga Day with sessions aimed at reducing mental stress and depression, officials said.



At a special camp organised at the Central Jail in Raipur, approximately 650 inmates - including 500 men and 150 women -participated in various yoga and meditation exercises guided by instructors.



Speaking at the programme, Director General (Prisons) Himanshu Gupta said yoga helps establish harmony between the body, mind and soul.



It is not merely a form of physical exercise but a holistic discipline that helps reduce stress, improve concentration and strengthen immunity, he said.



The camp was conducted by instructors from the Art of Living organisation, who guided inmates through various yoga postures, pranayama and meditation techniques.



According to officials, the initiative was aimed at helping inmates cope with mental stress, negative thoughts and depression while encouraging self-confidence, self-discipline and a positive outlook towards life.



Jail Superintendent Yogesh Singh Kshatri and other prison officials were present at the event. -- PTI