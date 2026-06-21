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Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Cocktail 2' earns Rs 53.4 cr at box office

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, has collected over Rs 50 crore at the global box office on the second day of its release.

Production banner Maddock Films shared the film's box office collection on its Instagram story on Sunday. 

The film earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day and went on to earn Rs 29.4 crore on the following day. 

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 53.4 crore at the global box office. "It is Cocktail at the box office," read ther caption.

The film is a follow-up to the 2012 hit "Cocktail", which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, but with a fresh story and new set of characters.

The film revolves around a complex love triangle involving Kunal (Shahid), Diya (Rashmika) and Ally (Kriti).

The story follows Kunal and Diya, a couple whose relationship is tested after the arrival of a free-spirited Ally, leading to emotional turmoil and questions about love, friendship and commitment.

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg. -- PTI

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