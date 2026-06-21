Sena headed by me is the only Shiv Sena: Uddhav

21:40

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that the Sena led by him is the only Shiv Sena, hitting back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark that the only Shiv Sena is the one headed by Eknath Shinde.



He was addressing party workers in Bhandup, which falls under rebel Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Patil's Mumbai North-East Lok Sabha constituency.



Thackeray said the undivided Shiv Sena, founded by his father Bal Thackeay, spent 30 years fighting the Congress, but it never tried to steal or finish the party "the way the BJP had done".



"Shiv Sena, headed by me, is the only Shiv Sena," Thackeray said.



On Saturday, Shah had said in Kolhapur that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".



Thackeray claimed that the BJP had little political significance earlier and that it was the undivided Shiv Sena that helped the party grow.



Amid the buzz of a rebellion in Sena (UBT), Thackeray said he was not demoralised. -- PTI