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Pre-wedding photoshoot exposes child marriage plan in Maha; minor rescued

Sun, 21 June 2026
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The growing trend of uploading pre-wedding photoshoots and reels on social media platforms helped foil a child marriage bid involving a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said Sunday.

District collector Vivek Johnson received a tip-off about images from a pre-wedding photoshoot uploaded on social media, and following his intervention, the marriage between the teen and a 23-year-old man in Georai tehsil was stopped on June 19, CWC chairperson Ashok Tangade said.

The collector directed the District Women and Child Development officials to take immediate action, he said.

A rescue team rushed to the village, where they initially found no immediate outward signs of a wedding except for bridal henna on the minor's hands bearing the groom's name.

Taking note of the images from a pre-wedding photoshoot, the team took the minor into protective custody, he said, adding that further probe is underway and action will be taken against those involved. -- PTI

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