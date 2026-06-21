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President Murmu reaches cheetah habitat Kuno National Park

Sun, 21 June 2026
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21:05
President Droupadi Murmu/File image
President Droupadi Murmu/File image
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday afternoon reached Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, the site of India's cheetah reintroduction programme, after leading International Yoga Day celebrations in Jabalpur earlier in the day, officials said.

Murmu led the state-level yoga event in Jabalpur, performing yoga exercises alongside Mangubhai Patel, Mohan Yadav and thousands of participants.

The President arrived at the Maharajpura Air Force Station in Gwalior along with Governor Mangubhai Patel. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, who represented Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, received the President at the airport.

State ministers Narayan Singh Kushwah and Pradyumna Singh Tomar, MP Bharat Singh Kushwah and Gwalior Mayor Shobha Satish Sikarwar were also present.

After a brief halt in Gwalior, the President and the governor left by helicopter for Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

She arrived at Kuno around 4 pm, an official said.

According to a release shared by the President's Office earlier, she is scheduled to interact with members of Sahariya tribe, Cheetah trackers, tourist guides and Kuno field team at Kuno National Park on June 22 (Monday). -- PTI

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