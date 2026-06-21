President Murmu leads Yoga Day celebrations in MP

09:36

President Droupadi Murmu led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, performing asanas at the state-level event in Jabalpur.



Across the state, thousands of people participated in mass yoga sessions organised to mark the occasion.



Murmu, accompanied by MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, rolled out her mat to join the yoga session at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur.



In Bhopal, a large number of people assembled at the TT Nagar Stadium to practise yoga and spread the message of healthy living. The administration made elaborate arrangements for security, drinking water, medical aid and other basic facilities.



In Indore, thousands of participants performed Bhramari Pranayama continuously for more than three minutes This reflected growing awareness about yoga and collective participation in wellness activities, organisers said.



A mass yoga programme was also organised in Gwalior, attended by minister Tulsiram Silawat, the divisional commissioner, district collector, superintendent of police and other public representatives and officials.



Hundreds of people enthusiastically participated in yoga and pranayama sessions and resolved to make yoga a part of their daily routine.



In Ujjain, people gathered at the Dussehra Maidan for a mass yoga session held under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. District guardian minister Gautam Tetwal, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Ravi Solanki, Municipal Corporation Speaker Kalawati Yadav, senior officials and a large number of school students participated in the programme.



The participants also listened to CM Yadav's address live and pledged to practice yoga regularly for a healthy and disease-free life. -- PTI