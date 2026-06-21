Pak PM Sharif, Munir reach Switzerland for US-Iran talks

14:21

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Army chief Asim Munir with US President Donald Trump./File image

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Switzerland on Sunday, along with Army chief Asim Munir and a delegation, to participate in the US-Iran talks, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia, according to an official statement issued by Islamabad.



The technical-level talks are scheduled to be held in the Burgenstock Alpine ridges on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office said.



"The Prime Minister and COAS & CDF Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the High-Level Talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," it said in a statement on X.



Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland for the talks, while negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were already there.



An Iranian delegation has also reached Switzerland.



According to an Iranian state TV report, Tehran's negotiators include parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with its central bank and oil officials.