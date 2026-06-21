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Odisha native killed, 2 hurt after clash in Kerala; six held

Sun, 21 June 2026
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12:43
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An Odisha native died following a clash at a suspected prostitution centre in Thrissur city, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Danpathy Naik (27), a native of Dangasil in Rayagada district of Odisha.

His two friends, Makkara Majhi (21) and Trinath Majhi (23), who are also from Odisha, were injured in the incident that occurred at a rented house in Korapath Lane in the heart of Thrissur city on the night of June 18, the police said.

The police have arrested two men and four women from other states who were allegedly operating the suspected racket from the house.

According to investigators, Naik and his two friends had visited the house on the night of June 18.

While leaving, they allegedly demanded that their money be returned, leading to an altercation with the occupants of the house, police said.

The inmates of the house allegedly assaulted the three men during the ensuing clash.

According to the FIR, one of the accused attacked Naik with a steel bangle, causing a serious head injury. -- PTI

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