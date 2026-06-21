Nihangs storm U'khand Gurdwara, hold devotee hostage

21:53

Nihangs, armed with spears and swords, at the gurdwara in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand/ANI Photo

A group of Nihangs, armed with spears and swords, allegedly stormed a gurdwara in Rudraprayag and took a Sikh devotee hostage on the roof of the shrine to demand the release of four members of the Sikh sect who were arrested following a clash in Chamoli on June 16, the police said on Sunday.



A heavy police force was deployed at the scene following the standoff that began Saturday evening, and efforts were underway to persuade the six Nihangs holed up in the gurdwara to come down.



The Rudraprayag district magistrate and the superintendent of police reached the gurdwara in Nagrasu and urged them to vacate the premises. The Garhwal Commissioner has also arrived in Rudraprayag to handle the situation.



However, police said the six Nihangs who have locked the third floor leading to the terrace continued to remain on the roof of the gurdwara.



People responsible for managing the gurdwara said the Nihangs had asked for "50-60 rooms" to be arranged to house protesters who would come for a demonstration against the clash in Karnaprayag, Chamoli.



When the gurdwara failed to do it, the Nihangs resorted to violence, warning the authorities against any forceful action against them, they said. -- PTI