NEET re-test: Tension at Guj centre over hijab, sacred thread

18:35

Security personnel check candidates' admit cards at a NEET centre in Ahmedabad on Sunday/ANI Photo

A brief commotion was reported outside a NEET-UG re-test centre in Ahmedabad on Sunday after some parents objected to the removal of 'kanthi' (Hindu sacred threads) during frisking, even as students wearing hijab were allowed inside, police said.



Two members of a Hindu organisation who allegedly created a disturbance outside the examination centre in the city's Vastrapur area were taken to a police station and later released, officials said.



"The issue stemmed from a misunderstanding regarding the National Testing Agency's (NTA) dress code rules for NEET candidates. The examination centre staff reportedly asked students to remove certain items, including Hindu sacred threads and other accessories, as part of the prescribed screening process," Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayesh Brahmbhatt said.



He said some parents objected to Hindu students being asked to remove their sacred threads after female students wearing hijab were permitted to enter the examination centre. -- PTI