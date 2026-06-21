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NEET candidate held UP with SIM card, old question paper

Sun, 21 June 2026
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A medical aspirant was arrested in Varanasi on Sunday after a SIM card, an old question paper of the medical entrance exam, and adhesive material were allegedly recovered from his undergarments, police said.

The incident took place at Harishchandra Post Graduate College in the Maidagin area, a designated exam centre, before the commencement of the test.

According to the police sources, security personnel grew suspicious during the pre-examination frisking and conducted a thorough search of the candidate, which led to the recovery of the items hidden in his undergarments.

Following the recovery, the candidate was immediately taken into custody.

During initial interrogation, the detained student identified himself as Prince Dubey, a resident of Ballia district, sources said.

Dubey told the police that he had been staying in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and had travelled to Varanasi specifically to take the test. -- PTI

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