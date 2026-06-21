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Mother, son drown while taking selfie near water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer

Sun, 21 June 2026
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A woman and her seven-year-old son drowned after accidentally falling into a water tank while taking selfies in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in Bano Ki Beri Doodh village under the Sadar police station area.

SHO Kartar Singh said that Jiyo Devi (30) had come to her parental home with her son Hitesh (7).

On Sunday morning, the mother and son were taking selfies near a water tank close to the house when the accident occurred.

"Jiyo Devi first took a selfie with her son. While attempting to take another selfie alone, she was lowering the child when he slipped and fell into the reservoir. She jumped in to save him," Singh said.

Hearing their cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot and attempted a rescue.

The police and Civil Defence teams were called to the scene. A JCB machine was used to break a portion of the reservoir wall to drain out the water. -- PTI

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