More than 106 kg of poppy husk seized in Guna, one held

20:38

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The police busted an inter-state narcotics racket and arrested a man with more than 106 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 55 lakh being smuggled to Guna district of Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan, an officer said on Sunday.



Acting on a tip-off, a team from Myana police station intercepted a vehicle coming from Rajasthan after chasing it to the Gopalpura forest area, said Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal.



The arrested accused has been identified as Dev Singh Banjara (32), a resident of Madanakhedi village in Rajasthan's Baran district.



Police recovered seven plastic sacks containing 106.460 kg of poppy husk from the vehicle, Vasal said, adding that the total seizure, factoring in the cost of the vehicle, is estimated at around Rs 70 lakh.



A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at Myana police station, and further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI