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Modi thanks people for turning Yoga Day into global celebration

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Kolkata on Sunday/DPR PMO/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations, in Kolkata on Sunday/DPR PMO/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the people around the world for making the International Day of Yoga 2026 a truly global celebration.

It is encouraging to see Yoga bringing together people from all walks of life in the shared pursuit of wellness and good health, he said.

International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated globally on June 21 every year, since its recognition by the United Nations in 2014.

"A memorable Yoga Day across the world! Gratitude to people around the world for making International Day of Yoga 2026 a truly global celebration," Modi said in a post on X.

"May this day inspire more people to make Yoga a part of their daily lives in the times to come," he said.

Modi led the country in celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga, participating in an event with thousands of people at Kolkata's iconic Red Road.

President Droupadi Murmu joined the public in performing "asanas" at Jabalpur.

Similar events were held across the country, with Union ministers, chief ministers and governors taking part. -- PTI

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