Modi delays airport departure for NEET re-exam students

17:51

Aspirants and security personnel stand outside the NEET re-exam centre in New Delhi on Sunday/ANI Photo





The exam was scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM.





Although the Prime Minister arrived at the airport at 1:15 PM, he chose to delay his departure until after 2:00 PM to facilitate the smooth movement of students toward their examination centres.





Union Minister Sukanta Mazumdar praised the gesture, stating, "For some, power means privilege. For PM Narendra Modi, it means responsibility. Choosing to wait at the airport so NEET aspirants could travel smoothly to their examination centres reflects a leadership style that puts citizens first."





Approximately over 22 lakh students are appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across the country, following the cancellation of the initial May 3 exam due to a question paper leak. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delayed his departure from the Delhi airport on Sunday to prevent traffic congestion, ensuring that students heading to the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination faced no inconvenience, sources said.