Manipur militant wanted in UAPA case apprehended in Goa

13:27

A wanted member of the proscribed insurgent group People's Liberation Army (PLA), on the run for 20 years and facing charges under the UAPA, has been apprehended in Goa, police said on Sunday.



The crime branch on Friday detained Nongthongbam Ingo alias Krishna alias Lal, a self-styled Lt Colonel of the PLA, from Margao town in South Goa, and he has been handed over to the Manipur police, a senior official told PTI.



Ingo had arrived in the coastal state on June 16, he said.



The official said that the accused had been evading arrest for over two decades and was wanted by the Manipur police in a case registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967 at Lilong police station in Thoubal district.