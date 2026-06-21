Make yoga part of daily lives: Punjab Guv

14:18

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria/ANI Photo

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday urged people to make yoga a part of their lives, saying it is not just about physical exercise but a way to keep the body healthy, the mind calm and life balanced.



Kataria, who is also the Chandigarh administrator, was addressing a gathering at an event here to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga.



Kataria said the Chandigarh administration is working to make yoga accessible to every section of society through its Yoga 365 initiative and make the ancient exercise a year-round practice.



He also highlighted the administration's efforts to strengthen AYUSH-based healthcare services through integrated hospitals, mobile medical units and wellness programmes for people.



On the occasion, Kataria felicitated Chandigarh's young Yogasana achievers for their performances at national and international competitions.



He also honoured representatives of 14 organisations and institutions for their contribution to promoting Yoga in the city.



Kataria was accompanied by Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra and Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar.