Maha food poisoning: 79 still hospitalised; FDA cracks down on eateries

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Five days after a major food poisoning outbreak in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra, 79 people continue to undergo treatment at a local hospital after consuming snacks at a popular eatery, a senior medical official said Sunday.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has since launched a crackdown on food joints and sealed a prominent eatery in the town in Thane district.



According to the police, several customers who had eaten food items at a local establishment on June 17 experienced stomachache and diarrhoea the following day and had to be rushed to hospitals.



Talking to PTI, Dr Madhavi S Pandare, Medical Superintendent of the IGM Hospital, said that 124 patients were admitted to the facility since the incident, and of them, 45 were discharged and 79 are currently under observation.



"The patients are stable and out of danger. Some of them still complain of abdominal pain and loose motions. We have sufficient staff and medicines, including ORS stocks, to handle the situation. Off-duty staff were also recalled for emergency duties," Dr Pandare said. -- PTI