Limited CCTV footage poses hurdle to SIT probing Ram Temple donation 'theft'

09:23

Limited-period footage from CCTV cameras installed at the Ram Temple has posed a hurdle to the SIT investigation underway into the alleged embezzlement of donation funds.



According to sources, footage from these cameras is available for only 45 days, after which it gets automatically deleted.



The three-member SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been investigating allegations of theft of temple donations.



Sources said investigators have also found indications of possible tampering with footage and are trying to recover deleted or altered data.



"The SIT will attempt to retrieve as much old footage as possible through forensic analysis," a source said.



Officials said any manipulation carried out in the past 45 days may still leave technical traces and can be detected through forensic scrutiny.



Sources said investigators have found several contradictions in temple workers' testimonies.



The probe was launched after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged theft of donation funds.



The trust has maintained that internal audits are underway and that no evidence supporting the allegations has been found so far. -- PTI