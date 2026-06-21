Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Limited CCTV footage poses hurdle to SIT probing Ram Temple donation 'theft'

Sun, 21 June 2026
Share:
09:23
image
Limited-period footage from CCTV cameras installed at the Ram Temple has posed a hurdle to the SIT investigation underway into the alleged embezzlement of donation funds.

According to sources, footage from these cameras is available for only 45 days, after which it gets automatically deleted.

The three-member SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been investigating allegations of theft of temple donations.

Sources said investigators have also found indications of possible tampering with footage and are trying to recover deleted or altered data.

"The SIT will attempt to retrieve as much old footage as possible through forensic analysis," a source said.

Officials said any manipulation carried out in the past 45 days may still leave technical traces and can be detected through forensic scrutiny.

Sources said investigators have found several contradictions in temple workers' testimonies.

The probe was launched after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged theft of donation funds.

The trust has maintained that internal audits are underway and that no evidence supporting the allegations has been found so far.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thousands stretch with Modi to mark 12th Yoga Day
LIVE! Thousands stretch with Modi to mark 12th Yoga Day

'1.38L CCTVs, 51k jammers': NEET re-exam today amid security
'1.38L CCTVs, 51k jammers': NEET re-exam today amid security

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has implemented extensive security and logistical arrangements, including AI-based CCTV monitoring, biometric verification, and police escorts, to ensure the smooth, secure, and transparent conduct of...

Vance leaves for talks with Iran's 'Minab 168' delegation in Zurich
Vance leaves for talks with Iran's 'Minab 168' delegation in Zurich

US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have departed for Switzerland for technical-level talks with Iran, following a 14-point memorandum of understanding to end West Asia hostilities, with discussions focusing on the...

Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again over ceasefire violations
Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz again over ceasefire violations

Iran has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel's continued strikes in Lebanon and alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement. This move comes as both Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of breaching the truce,...

'Status of 40-kg silver donated to Ram temple not known'
'Status of 40-kg silver donated to Ram temple not known'

A Lucknow-based jeweller has raised concerns about the untraceable status of a three-kg silver lamp and other silver items he and his association donated to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His claims come amidst allegations of fund...