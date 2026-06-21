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Kerala minister joins door-to-door awareness drive against communicable diseases

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan/File image
Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan/File image
Kerala health minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday joined a door-to-door awareness campaign in the state capital aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases.

Accompanied by health officials and local body representatives, the minister visited households in the Kowdiar area and distributed leaflets detailing measures to prevent outbreaks of communicable diseases.

The awareness drive was held as part of the state's ongoing dry-day campaign, under which cleaning activities are carried out in schools on Fridays, government offices on Saturdays and households on Sundays.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said preventing diseases was more important than responding after an outbreak.

He said a high-power committee had been constituted to assess the situation in the state and would submit its report on Monday.

"After receiving the report, the recommendations will be implemented on a war footing," he said.

The minister also said a calendar would be prepared to create public awareness about seasonal disease outbreaks and preventive measures.

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