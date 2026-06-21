Katy Perry's latest track 'Watch It Burn' to release on June 25

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Singer Katy Perry/Image courtesy Instagram





The post featured the picture of the singer with the track's title written over it. 'Watch It Burn' June 25th,' read the caption.



She debuted the track while performing at the O Son do Camino festival in Spain on June 19. Watch It Burn is written by Justin Tranter alongside Perry.



The singer spoke about the track in a recent podcast and said her last year was "tough".





"I am wrestling with my darkness, but last year was pretty tough...I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be angry about. What I've done is I pushed it down, but I should be angry. I'm allowed to be angry," she said.



"So instead of falling into' Woe is me,' I just was like, 'Okay, let's just feel the pain,' let's feel this pain, let's feel this anger and let's move on, let's learn from it also," she added. -- PTI

Singer Katy Perry announced the release date of her upcoming song, which will be released on June 25.The singer, known for tracks such asand, among others, shared the announcement with a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday.