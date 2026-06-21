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Himachal guv, CM participate in yoga day events, highlight its global appeal

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes part in yoga celebrations./Courtesy X
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes part in yoga celebrations./Courtesy X
Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in programmes to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, with both leaders underscoring the global appeal of yoga.

Gupta led over 5,000 people at an event called 'Yoga Sangam' at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor called upon people to adopt yoga as daily practice and said this valuable gift from India to the world is a "powerful medium to bring harmony between body mind and soul".

The event was organised by the state police, in collaboration with the Ayush department. Director General of Police Ashok Tewari, police personnel, ITBP officers and officials of various departments also participated in the event.

Sukhu, presiding over the state-level yoga day function in Hamirpur, said that yoga is a "crowning achievement of our culture, one that is now being embraced by the entire world".

The chief minister said his government is continuously working to promote sports in the lower regions of Himachal and given the significant number of sports facilities available in the Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts, it intends to submit a bid to host the Khelo India Games.

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