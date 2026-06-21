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Heavy showers lash Kolkata; NEET aspirants face commuting woes

Sun, 21 June 2026
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Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Sunday, bringing respite from humid conditions and triggering severe waterlogging in several parts of the state capital.

With vehicular traffic coming to a standstill because of the showers, NEET aspirants faced immense hardships in reaching their exam centres for a re-test, being held again following allegations of a paper leak.

The weather office has issued warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts over the next few days.

"The monsoon has advanced into the state, and conditions remain conducive for widespread rainfall. A large influx of moisture from the sea is also strengthening rain-bearing systems over both north and south Bengal," the local weather office said.

While many parts of south Bengal remained largely dry on Saturday despite the onset of the monsoon, rainfall activity intensified on Sunday.

The meteorological department has issued an orange alert, advising people to be alert for severe weather, for Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts, where heavy rain accompanied by winds gusting up to 50 kmph is likely. -- PTI

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