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CBSE announces Class 12 re-evaluation results

Sun, 21 June 2026
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the revaluation results on Sunday for students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their Class 12 board exam answer sheets, with over 87 per cent of the applications announced in the first phase.

"The CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes," the CBSE said in a post on X.

"The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87 per cent of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," it said.

Students can check their updated marks on the official CBSE website results.digilocker.gov.in using their login credentials, the board said.

The CBSE assured students that every application was processed through a "robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system" to ensure fairness and accuracy.

"Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information," the board said.

"The CBSE offices will always remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students," it said. -- PTI

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