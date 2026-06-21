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After Abu Dhabi centre mix-up, student appears for NEET-UG re-test in Nagpur

Sun, 21 June 2026
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A local student, who was initially allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, appeared for the NEET-UG re-test on Sunday after the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised his centre to Nagpur amid concerns over the issue.

The aspirant, Abdullah Talib, appeared for the re-examination at a school in the Ajni area.

His father, Mohammad Talib, told PTI that his son was tense and unwilling to appear for the examination.

"He appeared for the examination after he was counselled," he said.

Citing his son, Mohd Talib said the question paper was tougher compared to the previous one, which was cancelled.

A day earlier, the Talib family claimed that the aspirant had been allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, while the NTA stated that the student himself had chosen that exam venue. He was subsequently assigned a centre in Nagpur as per his request. -- PTI

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