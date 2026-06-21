A R Rahman unveils teaser of tribute song to Asha Bhosle

19:11

A R Rahman shared the teaser of a special tribute song to the late singer Asha Bhosle and said her music will continue to inspire hearts for generations.



Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92.



Recorded before Bhosle's passing, the track now stands among the final recordings of her remarkable career. Featuring vocals by Bhosle and Rahman, alongside the musicians of London's Trinity Laban Music College, the song has been conceived as a celebration of Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and global music, according to a press release.



Rahman shared the announcement with a post on his X handle on Sunday. "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," he wrote in the caption.



"Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon," he added. -- PTI