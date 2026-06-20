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US mulls unfreezing first $6 bn for Iran: Report

Sat, 20 June 2026
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The United States is eyeing working with Qatar so as to chart a plan for releasing billions of dollars in frozen funds aimed at humanitarian spending in Iran, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the American news outlet, yet another early financial incentive comes as a part of the recently inked peace pact between Tehran and Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the plan is not complete yet, the Wall Street Journal reported that it is aimed at giving Iran access to spend and utilise some of its estimated $100 billion in cash frozen worldwide--with the first access being to the $6 billion held in Qatar.

Under the deal, it was informed that Qatar would purchase humanitarian goods such as food and medicines ordered by Iran's central bank by utilising the money drawn from Tehran's frozen assets that includes cash from oil sales that have been locked up overseas by sanctions.

This comes as Qatar has reiterated its support for launching negotiations between the United States and Iran to address outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means as the first round of technical talks, scheduled to take place in Switzerland, got cancelled following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in order to end the hostilities in West Asia.

According to a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this came during the discussion between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that took place at Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on Friday.  -- ANI

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