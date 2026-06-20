TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife arrested over police station attack

13:21

The wife of TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly masterminding a violent attempt to free him from police custody and leading an attack on the Falta police station earlier this month, officials said.



Regina Bibi, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested from Julpia area in South 24 Parganas district following a tip-off, they said.



According to police, she played a key role in mobilising supporters and planning the agitation that allegedly sought to secure the release of the TMC's Falta repoll candidate Jahangir Khan, who was arrested in multiple criminal cases after being tracked down near the Nepal border.



"She was one of the principal conspirators behind the mobilisation of people and the subsequent attack on the police station. Several serious charges, including provisions of the Arms Act and Explosives Act, have been invoked against her," a senior police officer said.



Investigators alleged that a meeting was held under her leadership a day before the violence, during which plans were drawn up to assemble supporters at a location around 3 km from the police station before marching towards the facility in an organised manner.



The objective, police claimed, was to forcibly free Khan from custody.



The situation turned violent when protesters allegedly vandalised police vehicles and attempted to storm the police station premises. Central forces were later deployed to disperse the crowd.



Several participants fled after security personnel launched a baton charge, with some allegedly jumping into a nearby pond to evade arrest, police sources said.



So far, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.



Khan, who had projected himself as 'Pushpa' -- a reference to the protagonist of the popular Telugu film franchise -- during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election campaign, had claimed he would never "bow down" under pressure.



However, after the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, the Election Commission ordered a re-election in Falta.