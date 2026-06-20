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Shigella cases continue to rise in Kerala; all symptomatic Nipah contacts test negative

Sat, 20 June 2026
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Shigella infections continued to rise in Kerala with 13 more cases being reported on Saturday, even as health authorities intensified surveillance and containment measures, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Health Minister's Office, four of the new cases were reported in Kozhikode, three each in Malappuram and Kannur, two in Palakkad, and one in Kollam.

The state has reported five deaths linked to the disease so far this month, while the total number of Shigella infections recorded in June has risen to 133, officials said.

Kozhikode and Wayanad continue to account for the highest number of cases reported during June.

At present, Shigella outbreaks have been declared in Kozhikode (40 cases), Wayanad (18), Thiruvananthapuram (15), Malappuram (19), Thrissur (11), Kannur (10), Kollam (9), Alappuzha (3), Idukki (3), Palakkad (3) and Ernakulam (2), the statement said.

This year, the total number of Shigella cases reported is 209 and the number of deaths is 6.

Shigella is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the intestines and spreads through contaminated food, water or poor hygiene.

The disease commonly causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps and can be particularly dangerous for children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said the test result of a healthcare worker who developed symptoms after being included in the contact list of a Nipah patient in Kozhikode have returned negative.

With this, all 15 persons who developed symptoms and underwent testing after being identified as contacts of the Nipah patient have tested negative, officials said.

The Nipah patient continues to remain on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

No new persons were added to the patient's contact list on Saturday. At present, 104 persons remain under observation, including four classified as very high-risk, 14 as high-risk and 86 as low-risk contacts, the statement said.

On Saturday, health workers visited 81 houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara municipality, where the Nipah case was reported, as part of surveillance activities.

Nipah is a zoonotic viral disease caused by the Nipah virus and is known for its high fatality rate.

The infection can spread from animals, particularly fruit bats, to humans and can also be transmitted through close contact with infected persons.

Symptoms range from fever and respiratory illness to severe encephalitis. -- PTI

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