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PNB, Bandhan, other banks raise FCNR (B) deposit rates

Sat, 20 June 2026
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More banks on Friday raised interest rates on Foreign Curren­cy Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR (B)] deposits, offering returns ranging from 6.5 per cent to 7.13 per cent.

Punjab National Bank has increased rates on its FCNR(B) deposits by up to 6.6 per cent per annum on deposits of $1 million and above with maturities of three to five years.

Bandhan Bank raised interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits, offering 7.1 per cent on US dollar-denominated deposits of $1 million and above for tenures of three to five years. The bank has also increased the rate on deposits of up to $1 million to 7 per cent.

Similarly, South Indian Bank revised the interest rate on its FCNR (B) US dollar deposits to 6.5 per cent per annum for deposits with maturities of three to five years.

Equitas Small Finance Bank has also revised its FCNR (B) deposit rates, offering NRIs returns under the dollar-rupee forex swap facility for fresh FCNR (B) deposits mobilised for a minimum tenor of three years and up to five years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has also upped its rates, and is currently offering up to 7.13 per cent per annum on US dollar FCNR(B) deposits for tenures from 3 to 5 years. 

The regulatory measure aims to encourage foreign currency inflows into the banking system.

Among major lenders, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer rates of up to 6 per cent on FCNR (B) depo­sits with maturities ranging from three to five years.

-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

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