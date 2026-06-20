PM's blind devotion to Israel hurting India's interests: Cong

11:30

The interim agreement to end the Iran war has already reopened the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran effectively closed, cutting the global economy off from significant supplies of oil and natural gas.





The deal would also relaunch talks on Iran's nuclear programme, the core issue over which Israel and the US began the war on February 28, according to media reports. -- PTI

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a 'blind devotion' to Israel and said this is hurting India's interests.Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the US-Iran MoU that has been cautiously welcomed the world over faces many threats, the most important of which is posed by Israel.'Israel's National Security Minister -- no less -- has just called for all Lebanon to burn. His remarks have drawn wide condemnation. But as usual the Modi Govt has kept totally quiet,' Ramesh said on X.'The PM's blind devotion to Israel is hurting our country's interests, even though the interests of the Modani empire may get protected,' the Congress leader said.Ramesh's remarks came a day after far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday said that 'all of Lebanon must burn' after Israel's military announced the deaths of four soldiers.Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group on Friday agreed to halt the heavy fighting in southern Lebanon that had threatened to unravel an interim agreement between the United States and Iran to end their war, officials said.Neither Israel nor Hezbollah immediately confirmed the truce.