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'Only one Shiv Sena exists': Shah's jibe at Uddhav

Sat, 20 June 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a sharp jibe at Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of sitting in Congress's lap and trying to turn infiltrators into a vote bank, warning that India is not a dharmshala.

In an apparent reference to the imminent split in Thackeray-led Sena-UBT, Shah said that earlier people had to refer to the Shinde-led faction separately, but "now no faction remains, and there is only one Shiv Sena, which is headed by Eknath Shinde".

The Sena-UBT is staring at a crisis as at least six Lok Sabha MPs are believed to have revolted against Thackeray and are likely to cross over to the ruling Shiv Sena.

"These Congress leaders and Uddhav ji, who is sitting in the lap of the Congress, want to survive by turning infiltrators into a vote bank. I want to tell them clearly that this country is not a dharmshala (charitable shelter). Only those who belong to this country will live here," Shah said.

He said every infiltrator would be identified and expelled from the country. -- PTI

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