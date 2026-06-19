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NEET re-test: Raj man held for selling fake question papers

Sat, 20 June 2026
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A youth has been arrested in Bhilwara for allegedly selling fake question papers through a Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to take place on June 21, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The arrest came amid the Centre's restrictions on Telegram over the NEET-UG re-examination.

The accused, identified as Akash Chaudhary, was operating the Telegram channel by allegedly using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to conceal his identity.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bilwara, Nemi Chand Chaudhary, told ANI that the accused was presented in court today, which sent him to police custody untill June 22.

"The NEET exam, which will be held on June 21, a boy named Akash Chaudhary from Patel Nagar created a fake paper, and some people have been found selling it. He was arrested by the Pratap Nagar police station, a case has been registered against him, and the investigation is being conducted," the DSP said. 

The accused was presented in court on Friday which sent him to police custody till June 22. 

"In addition, we will investigate all those involved. Fifty-four members have subscribed to his Telegram group... A thorough investigation will be conducted into this," Chaudhary said. -- ANI

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