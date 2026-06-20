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Nationwide mock drill underway ahead of NEET re-exam

Sat, 20 June 2026
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A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.

Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital, they said.

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in the pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

Authorities have put in place extensive security and administrative measures to ensure the smooth and seamless conduct of the examination, officials said, adding that the nationwide mock drill is aimed at testing preparedness at examination centres and streamlining coordination among various agencies involved in the process.  -- PTI

IMAGE: A trial landing of an Indian Army helicopter is conducted at the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground as part of the preparations to transport the NEET re-examination question papers from Madurai to Tirunelveli by helicopter, in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, June 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

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