Nagpur NEET aspirant gets exam centre in Abu Dhabi

09:56

A Nagpur-based NEET-UG aspirant was left shocked after allegedly being allotted a school in Abu Dhabi as his examination centre for Sunday's re-examination, prompting his family to seek intervention from the National Testing Agency (NTA).



The family of Abdullah Mohammad Talib claimed that when his admit card was downloaded on Friday evening, it showed a school in Abu Dhabi as the examination centre despite no such preference being indicated during the application process.



His father, Mohammad Talib, said the family immediately contacted the NTA helpline and was asked to send an email regarding the issue.



According to him, the agency later informed them that a fresh admit card would be issued by Saturday evening.



The family has requested that Nagpur be allotted as the examination centre, saying there is little time left for travel to another district and that the unexpected allotment caused the student considerable distress.



The development comes a day before the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21, for which the NTA has said elaborate arrangements have been made across the country to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the test.



The agency said over 22.79 lakh candidates will appear for the examination in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with more than two lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, deployed for its conduct.



NTA has also announced a nationwide mock drill on Saturday and said multi-layered security measures, including biometric authentication, CCTV surveillance and GPS-tracked transportation of examination materials, have been put in place. -- ANI/PTI